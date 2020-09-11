Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Caryville man arrested for sale of methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office received information Thursday that a subject wanted on an outstanding warrant was present at a home in Westville.

Deputies responded to the address and made contact with 25-year-old Quindarius Lee of Caryville, who had a warrant out in Holmes County for the sale of methamphetamine.

Lee was detained and upon searching marijuana was located on his person.

Lee was arrested on his existing warrant and is additionally charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

