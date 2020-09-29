Carjacking victim dragged by vehicle during theft

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a call on September 23rd in refrence to a carjacking of a vehicle belonging to a pizza delivery driver.

On September 23 an order for pizza delivery was placed with a delivery address on Panama City Beach. Once the delivery driver arrieved and exited his vehicle, a man entered the vehicle in attempt to steal it. The victime then reached into the driver’s side window trying to stop the theft.

The suspect drove down the road with the victim hanging onto the steering wheel. The suspect then began punching the victim in the head in attempt to get him to let go of the steering wheel. The victime felt his legs go underneath the vehicle and let to go avoid sustaining more serious injuries. The victim had road rash and some swelling on his head where the punches landed.

The vehicle was recovered the same day in Newton, Georgia. Subsequent investigation identified the suspect as Eric Banks of Panama City Beach. Banks admitted he called for the pizza delivery with intent on taking the driver’s vehicle.

Banks was charged with carjacking and was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.