Overnight chase ends in arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Cypress man after an overnight search.

On Saturday, December 19, 42-year-old Derrick Glenn Harrell was observed by a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy driving without a license plate. As the deputy attempted to overtake the vehicle it accelerated in an attempt to elude the officer. The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren, but Harrell refused to stop and continued at a high rate of speed.

On a private road, Harrell slid into a fence post were the vechile came to a rest. He then fled on foot as the deputy gave verbal commands to stop. The ACI and JCI K-9 tracking teams responded and established a track, but due to inclimate weather they were unable to locate him. Through investigative techniques and with the assistance of the public, the Harrell was identified.

While the K-9 team was actively tracking Harrell he called 911to report that his vehicle had been stolen. He was captured on a game camera at about the same time running through private property, talking on his cell phone. At one point during the search, Harrell contacted family members stating that he wanted to turn himself in, but he was lost in the woods. The next morning Harrell was able to make his way out of the woods and called a family member for a ride back home. When Deputies arrived at his home, Harrell barricaded himself in a bedroom but was eventually persuaded to surrender peacefully.

He was transported to Jackson Hospital for medical issues unrelated to his detention. Upon his release on Wednesday Derrick Glenn Harrell was taken into custody without incident on a warrant that had been obtained by the Sheriff’s Office.

He was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance, charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude, driving while license suspended, and resisting an officer without violence.