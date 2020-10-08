Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Cantonment man arrested in undercover narcotics investigation

Crime News Release
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An undercover narcotics investigation has led to the arrest of a Cantonment man for a drug commonly known as “one comma four.”

The investigation was led by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Steven Roth for the sale of 1, 4-Butanediol (BD).

1, 4-Butanediol is used to make floor strip, paint thinner, and other industrial products.

BD is also a recreational drug known by users as “one comma four,” “liquid fantasy,” “one four bee,” “water,” “scoop,” or “one four B-D-O.” BD, when misused or mixed with other drugs can result in addiction and death.

In addition to the drug charges, Roth was also charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Roth is currently being held in the Washington County Jail after being arrested in Lynn Haven. He faces charges in Washington County and a hold has been placed on him for extradition to Walton County once he has served his time.

