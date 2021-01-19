Campbellton man charged with possession, resisting

During the early morning hours of January 18, 2021, officers with the Marianna Police Department responded to the report of a suspicious person in the area of Auction Drive and Lafayette Street.

Responding officers arrived in the area and began to search for the subject. During the course of the canvas of the area, officers were able to locate a male subject walking westbound on Lafayette Street nearing the intersection with Highway 73, which matched the description they had been provided.

Officers were able to make contact with the subject and establish his identity as one Charles Douglas Nowell, of Campbellton, Florida. After completing a check of Nowell’s personal identification information, officers were informed of Nowell having an active warrant for his arrest out of Holmes County Florida.

Nowell was then taken into custody after a brief struggle, in accordance with the warrant for his arrest. During the course of the interaction in-between Nowell and Marianna Police Officers, 5.5 grams of methamphetamines were recovered along with other assorted paraphernalia associated with the ingestion of the illegal narcotic.

Charles Douglas Nowell was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.