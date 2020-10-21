Bonifay man charged with soliciting a minor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An undercover operation conducted by investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of 32-year-old Kenneth Jacobs for attempting to solicit a minor.

Tyler Jacobs

Jacobs targeted who he believed to be a 15-year-old female via social media, soliciting photographs, sending explicit messages, and arranging to meet locally for the purpose of sex. Investigators intercepted Jacobs as he approached the meeting site and took him into custody. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a glass pipe which contained methamphetamine.

Jacobs is charged with obscene communication, using a computer to solicit a minor, traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child, and possession of methamphetamine.