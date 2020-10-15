BCSO telephone scam alert

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced a telephone scam alert for residents of Bay County.

The scam call begins with a man identifying themself as a lieutenant or captain with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The scammer then informs the victim that there is an outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and they’re in danger of being arrested. In order to avoid the arrest, the victim is instructed to pay a fine by purchasing gift cards with the cash value on the cards being equal to the fine. The scammer then calls back to have the victim tell them the codes on the back of the cards so they can access the money.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said in a news release that he would like to remind the public that the BCSO will never contact anyone to ask for money to avoid arrest on a warrant.

If you receive a call like this, disregard the call and report the incident to the BCSO. Any request for payment through the use of gift cards should be a red flag and is most likely a scam.