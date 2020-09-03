BCSO: Panama City man threatened to kill victim’s family if she told of sex assault

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 35-year-old Panama City man repeatedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl and threatened her, Bay County Sheriff’s investigators wrote in an arrest affidavit.

Deputies said that Jeremiah Bullock abused the girl multiple times both in person and over the phone.

Before he was arrested last week Bullock, “threatened to kill everyone she loved if she ever told,” deputies wrote.

When deputies arrived at Bullock’s work he attempted to hide his phone and .22 revolver, deputies wrote. He declined to talk to the deputies saying that, “he didn’t know what everyone else had already told.”

He is charged with sexual battery.