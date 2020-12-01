Bay County woman charged with credit card fraud

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Bay County woman on charges relating to the unauthorized use of credit cards. Zyasia Collins, 19 years old, of Callaway, was booked into the Bay County Jail yesterday for a felony count and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Investigators received two reports on Monday, November 30, 2020, of credit cards used to make purchases without the permission of the credit card owners. Both victims reported their cards were used at a local restaurant. Investigation revealed Collins had served both victims and was seen at least once acting suspiciously after receiving the victim’s credit card.

In working with the restaurant, investigators were able to obtain video footage showing Collins in possession of the card, and confirming her actions with the cards were indeed suspicious. Restaurant management confronted Collins about the use of the cards, and she had confirmed to them she did photograph the cards and then used them to make personal purchases.

Collins went to first appearance Tuesday and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Anyone that believes they have been victimized by credit card fraud and has suspicious charges on their cards is urged to contact Inv. Dakota Merritt at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, (850) 747-4700