Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrest Georgia fugitive

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a fugitive wanted for homicide in Georgia on Thursday.

The US Marshal Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, with members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Police Department, Lynn Haven Police Department, Panama City Beach Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, received information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that 20-year-old Tyreke Adams was in the Bay County area.

Adams was wanted on a warrant for a homicide that occurred in Georgia on the 19th of December, 2020, which was issued by the Cairo Police Department in Georgia.

Adams was recently released from prison in Georgia for robbery and aggravated assault where he served three years and was currently out on bond in Georgia for aggravated assault. The task force located Adams at the El Pine Motel in Panama City Beach.

Adams was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Bay County Jail where he awaits extradition to Georgia.