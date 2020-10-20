Bay County man charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an area man for sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Between December 2019 and August of 2020, Jeremiah Bullock performed several sexual acts with a minor, deputies wrote in an arrest affidavit. “Bullock was in a position of trust and authority to the victim and the offenses occurred at multiple residences in Bay County,” officials added.

Bullock was arrested on Monday and is being charged with sexual battery on a victim over 12 years old with no physical force and false imprisonment.