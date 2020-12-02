Arrest made in Hwy. 231 Dollar General robbery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations have made an arrested in the November 30th robbery of the Dollar General on Highway 231.

At about 8:15 P.M., a man entered the Dollar General and brandished a firearm, demanding money from the register. Once he got an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, the man left the store traveling in an unknown direction. BCSO deputies obtained video surveillance and began canvassing the area to speak with witnesses.

After a two-day investigation, information led investigators to a residence on Brannon Road, where it was believed the suspect was located. Surveillance was conducted on the residence, and the suspect was seen getting into the passenger seat of a vehicle at the residence. The suspect was approached and was taken into custody by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

The suspect was identified as Ardarreyus Antwuane Walton, age 40, originally from the Prattville, Alabama area. Investigators believe he has been staying in Bay County for approximately a month. The firearm used in the robbery and the clothing depicted in the video surveillance were recovered and Walton was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Bay County Jail.