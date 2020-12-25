Armed burglar caught in the act

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An armed burglar was caught in the act Thursday morning thanks to a vigilant citizen and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Just before 2 a.m., a resident on Keyser Mill Road alerted deputies to a burglar in his home. The resident was able to view the suspect remotely from another location. Deputies responded and observed the suspect trying to exit the residence. As they set a perimeter, the suspect saw the deputies and fled back into the residence where he refused multiple commands to exit for several hours.

Roy Cato

Due to concerns that he may be armed, the OCSO Special Response Team was called to the scene. The suspect continued to refuse to surrender. As the SRT members searched the residence, the man, later identified as 39-year-old Roy Cato of DeFuniak Springs, tried to escape out the eaeves of the front porch were he had concealed himself in the attic. He was taken into custody by members of the Special Response Team at that time.

Inside the home, Cato had punched numerous holes in walls and cut electrical wires.

He complained of an injury to his arm and was medically cleared before being transported to the Okaloosa County Jail. Cato is being charged with armed burglary, felony criminal mischief, and possession of a weapon by a conviced felon.

At the jail, correctional officers found five syringes and baggies containing methamphetamine and heroin hidden in a body cavity. Cato received additional charges of possession of a controlled substance, smuggling contraband into a detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia.