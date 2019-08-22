Crews respond to West Bay residential fire

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB)– A fire damaged a roof in the West Bay area of Panama City Beach Thursday.

Fire crews say the call came in at 12:25 p.m. for a trailer fire at 8216 Random Road.

Panama City Beach Fire Station 31 and Bay County Fire Districts 4 and 8 responded.

At this time, they say they are not sure where the fire started. But, crews say damage was isolated to the roof.

“There was light smoke showing from the roof. We were able to isolate it to the roof without it spreading to the rest of the trailer. We didn’t have any injuries,” said Brandon Polkowsi, Lieutenant Paramedic for Panama City Beach Fire Department.

Polkowski says no one was home when the fire broke out. The fire department believes the trailer was a rental home.