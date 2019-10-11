Crews prep for Panama City’s Survivor’s Jam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Crews spent the Friday setting up for the Survivor’s Jam that is taking place in Panama City Saturday afternoon.

The free concert is kicking off at 3 p.m. at Gateway Park. Street vendors will be on-site providing food, drinks and other merchandise.

Local band Loud Planet is set to perform as well as three tribute bands to Survivor, REO Speedwagon and Fleetwood Mac.

The concert was put in place by Gary Kolmetz and his team to recognize and celebrate how far the community has come since this weekend last year.

“We get to a certain point where you have to stop and you have to see how far you’ve come, and our community has come very, very far,” Kolmetz said. “So this celebration is part of the healing process. And that’s what this is all about.”