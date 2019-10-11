Crews prep for Panama City’s Survivor’s Jam

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Crews spent the Friday setting up for the Survivor’s Jam that is taking place in Panama City Saturday afternoon.

The free concert is kicking off at 3 p.m. at Gateway Park. Street vendors will be on-site providing food, drinks and other merchandise.

Local band Loud Planet is set to perform as well as three tribute bands to Survivor, REO Speedwagon and Fleetwood Mac.

The concert was put in place by Gary Kolmetz and his team to recognize and celebrate how far the community has come since this weekend last year.

“We get to a certain point where you have to stop and you have to see how far you’ve come, and our community has come very, very far,” Kolmetz said. “So this celebration is part of the healing process. And that’s what this is all about.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

As burial space runs out, Arlington National Cemetery considers stricter requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "As burial space runs out, Arlington National Cemetery considers stricter requirements"

Pirates of the Seas festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirates of the Seas festival"

Walton County Fire Rescue receives 4 new vehicles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton County Fire Rescue receives 4 new vehicles"

Last historic clock in Panama City comes down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last historic clock in Panama City comes down"

PCFD holds 'open house' for residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCFD holds 'open house' for residents"

Calhoun County one year later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calhoun County one year later"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.