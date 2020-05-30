Crews investigating possible exposure to unknown substance​ at Ascension Sacred Heart

(UPDATED 11:00 a.m.) PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop Saturday morning and arrested a male suspect for possession of illegal narcotics. While being transported to the Bay County Jail, the man had a seizure and was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart on Panama City Beach Parkway.

After the suspect was stabilized, he was placed into a transport vehicle again to be taken to the jail. While being transported, the Sheriff’s Office says he appeared to have another seizure and was taken back to the hospital where he then became combative. Law enforcement had to intervene.

Authorities say that at around 8:00 a.m., several medical personnel and law enforcement personnel began to complain of unusual physical symptoms. These were individuals that had come into contact with the suspect.

Law enforcement says Panama City Beach officers were affected and one BCSO deputy became unresponsive. The deputy regained consciousness after being administered Narcan.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, all personnel affected have received medical attention or treatment and all law enforcement personnel have recovered. They say some medical personnel are still under medical observation. The male subject is also currently stabilized.

Law enforcement is still investigating to determine what the unknown substance is.

According to local officials, the emergency room has been shut down for what could be several hours as crews work on decontaminating the building.

