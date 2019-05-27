Crews battle mobile home park fire in Panama City Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PANAMA CITY, Fl. -- Emergency responders are currently on scene of a fire near the Sherman Pines Mobile Home Park.

The park is located in Panama City at 1940 Sherman Avenue.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire or if any structures are in danger.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

News13 sent a crew to the scene and they said they witnessed multiple structures on fire.

Talking with residents, they told News13 the fire started at two mobile homes but they were unsure if anyone was living in them.

Bay County Fire and EMS crews are on scene.

Stay with News13 as we gather more information.