Crestview woman accused of leaving three toddlers overnight

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — A Crestview woman is accused of leaving three toddlers at a home

overnight and traveling to Shalimar, 21 miles away, according to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Tracy Holstead

Deputies charged 30-year-old Tracy Holstead with three counts of child neglect. Information was received that the children had been left alone for an extended time.

“An OCSO deputy who arrived on scene found all the lights out except for inside a laundry room,” deputies wrote. “There was no vehicle in the driveway. He knocked and rang the doorbell several times but no one answered.”

A family friend arrived with a key and said she had permission to go in. She found the children, all under the age of four, asleep. Voicemails to Holstead from the deputy went unanswered, but she did

respond to a text from the friend.

“When Holstead showed up back at the house she initially said she’d hired a babysitter, then admitted she had gone to a friend’s house in Shalimar and fallen asleep,” deputies wrote.