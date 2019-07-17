Crestview police still looking for person of interest in murder case

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) – The search for a wanted Crestview man continues after new information is obtained by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

22-year-old Tony Byrd is wanted by Okaloosa deputies for charges of trafficking meth and is a person of interest in a Crestview Police Department murder investigation from July 8th.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received information that Byrd was at a trailer on C B Drive. The Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team attempted to make contact with Byrd inside the trailer, but he was not there.

Byrd is considered armed and dangerous and has a large, distinctive NFL tattoo on his neck. If know know of his whereabouts you are asked to avoid making contact with him and call 9-1-1 or information can be given anonymously to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.