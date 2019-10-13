Crestview police searching for suspects involved in shooting

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB)- Crestview Police are searching for three suspects involved in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said an altercation took place at an abandoned home near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Wilson Street.

The altercation is what police believe led to the shots fired where one person was shot in the abdomen and transported to a nearby hospital.

The individual who was shot is listed in serious condition.

Two of the suspects were caught on camera and are pictured above. If you recognize these two men or have information regarding their whereabouts, you’re urged to contact CrimeStoppers.