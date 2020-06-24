Crestview Police investigating shooting death

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder after the body of a Crestview man was discovered on a walking trail.

A resident discovered the body in Allen Park, near Benjamin Street at about 3:30 a.m., police wrote in a news release.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Steed Corsey of Crestview. Investigators added that Corsey died from a gunshot wound.

The Crestview Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the case, to contact the Crestview Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (850)-682-3544 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS (8477).

