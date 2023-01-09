CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Joshua Colley was taken into custody Monday after fleeing officers over the weekend.

Colley was located at a home off Clover St. near the Auburn community northeast of Crestview.

OCSO shut down roads to different neighborhoods Sunday to search for Colley after he fled a domestic violence-related incident around 10:30 am. OCSO said he was armed and dangerous.

Deputies said Colley is a violent fugitive with multiple active warrants who had fled deputies holding a gun after crashing his truck Sunday.

Colley has a history of battery, robbery and assaulting officers according to the Okaloosa County Jail Log.

OCSO said they will release more information at a later time. This story will be updated as News 5 learns more.