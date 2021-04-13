Crestview man pleads guilty to garden shear attack

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Crestview man who attacked another man with garden shears, then went on a naked swim before fighting with deputies plead guilty this week.

John Kyle Botelho, 29, was sentenced to 20 years for aggravated battery with great bodily harm and a weapon, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer with violence.

A jury trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but Botelho elected to enter a plea minutes before opening statements, prosecutors wrote in a news release.

In March of 2018, Botelho was walking in the area of East Mitchell Avenue west of Point Washington next to the Choctawhatchee Bay.

The victim, who was trimming bushes in his front yard with garden shears, saw Botelho walking down the street and waved at him as he walked by.

“The man didn’t know Botelho and assumed he was just walking to a nearby park. The man went back to work trimming his bushes, but suddenly noticed Botelho standing over him,” prosecutors wrote. “Botelho then proceeded to punch the victim in the face repeatedly and a struggle ensued over the garden shears.”

The shears broke and Botelho hit the victim over the head with the shears. Another man heard the commotion and came to victim’s aid. He was able to beat Botelho off the victim, prosecutors wrote.

Botelho then stripped all his clothes off and waded into the bay. When deputies arrived Botelho refused to get out of the water and they took a boat to reach him. Botelho fought with the deputies and tried to drag one of them under the water, prosecutors wrote.

“Only after multiple deputies were able to grab hold of him was he arrested and removed from the water,” prosecutors wrote.