Crestview man accused of shooting into camper

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. — A Crestview man is charged after shooting into an occupied camper on Highway 2, Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the home during the early hours of Thursday, January 21, where they located multiple shell casings outside the home, as well as bullet holes and fragments lodged inside the camper, deputies said. No one was injured during the incident.

Investigators identified the suspect as 49-year-old Christopher L. Arnett of Crestview and made contact with Walton County Sheriff’s Office to find him. Walton County Sheriff’s deputies located Arnett and arrest him on unrelated charges.

HCSO investigators interviewed Arnett about the shooting and then charged him with shooting into an occupied dwelling. More charges could be forthcoming, deputies said.

