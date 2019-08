WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- Eastbound Highway 98 in Walton County is shut down following a crash said to have multiple fatalities.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 98 between County Highway 283 and County Highway 395.

It’s a multi-vehicle crash that has both eastbound lanes shut down with traffic being diverted down 30a.

At this time, how many fatalities and how the crash happened is still under investigation.

We’ll continue to bring you more as this story develops.