PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — A Thursday afternoon crash temporarily blocked both lanes of Highway 98 near mile marker 135, close to Tyndall Air Force Base.

As of 12:30 p.m., traffic was once again moving, but slowly.

Tyndall Police and Bay County EMS responded to the scene. An unknown number of people were transported. At this time, we do not know how many people were involved or their injuries.

News 13 will update this story when more information is available.