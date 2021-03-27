Crash involving BCSO deputy results in a DUI arrest

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities have charged 41-year-old Christina M. Mixon with a DUI after colliding with a Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy on Saturday.

Authorities said Mixon was pulling out of the Dollar General parking lot onto Thomas Drive while the BSCO deputy was also driving on Thomas Drive.

Mixon pulled out in front of the sheriff’s deputy. The deputy tried to avoid Mixon by steering to the left but was unable to avoid the sedan and hit the front left corner of her car.

FHP Lieutenant Jason King said during their investigation, the trooper noticed alcohol on or coming from Mixon’s breath.

Officials said Mixon was offered a field sobriety test but was unable to complete them due to preexisting medical issues. However, according to FHP, because she was displaying obvious signs of impairment during the investigation, Mixon was placed under arrest for a DUI.

Before she was transported to the Bay County Jail, Mixon gave a breath sample with was more than twice the legal limit.

Mixon has been transported to the Bay County jail and is facing a DUI charge along with property damage and open container by a driver.

Both have minor injuries as a result of the accident.