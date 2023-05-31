WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 was blocked Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

“Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue, Florida are on scene of a traffic crash with rollover near the 86-mile marker of I-10,” WCSO wrote in a news release. “All westbound lanes are blocked at this time. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. There may be extended closures in the area.”

They added that Westbound traffic is being diverted by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at the 96-mile marker to Highway 90 in Ponce de Leon. Office of the City Marshal, DeFuniak Springs Police is diverting eastbound traffic off of I-10 to Highway 90 at the 85-mile marker in DeFuniak Springs.