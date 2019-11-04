Crash blocks traffic on Thomas Drive

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A rollover wreck caused long delays and lane clousures just after 10 a.m. Monday on Thomas Drive, and has since been cleared.

According to the indicent report, a Volvo S60 sedan was headed northbound on Thomas Drive toward Highway 98, while a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV was heading southbound toward Laird Street.

Police said the crash happened just north of Laird Street when the northbound sedan crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic, clipping the drivers side of the SUV.

It was determined the Volkswagen spun out of control and rolled over at least once before coming to rest on the grassy shoulder. The Volvo came to rest next to a guardrail on the east shoulder of Thomas Drive.

According to the report, the driver of the Volkswagen was transported to Bay Medical with minor injuries. Police then said the driver of the Volvo was cited for failing to maintain a single lane