Crash blocks traffic on Thomas Drive

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A rollover wreck caused long delays and lane clousures just after 10 a.m. Monday on Thomas Drive, and has since been cleared.

According to the indicent report, a Volvo S60 sedan was headed northbound on Thomas Drive toward Highway 98, while a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV was heading southbound toward Laird Street.

Police said the crash happened just north of Laird Street when the northbound sedan crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic, clipping the drivers side of the SUV.

It was determined the Volkswagen spun out of control and rolled over at least once before coming to rest on the grassy shoulder. The Volvo came to rest next to a guardrail on the east shoulder of Thomas Drive.

According to the report, the driver of the Volkswagen was transported to Bay Medical with minor injuries. Police then said the driver of the Volvo was cited for failing to maintain a single lane

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Forgotten Music Festival coming to Port St. Joe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forgotten Music Festival coming to Port St. Joe"

Thomas Drive Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Drive Crash"

Ms. Byrd's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Byrd's Third Grade Class"

Holly Fair Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holly Fair Interview"

Sensory Nights at WonderWorks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sensory Nights at WonderWorks"

UF IFAS to host tree seminar

Thumbnail for the video titled "UF IFAS to host tree seminar"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.