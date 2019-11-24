CPAR hosts Festival of Trees

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– ‘Rockin’ around the Christmas tree’. That certainly was the theme at the ‘Festival of Trees’ on Friday in Panama City Beach.



The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors hosting the event, emceed by News 13’s very own Amy Hoyt.



It was a beautiful sight at the Palms Conference Center. Bright Christmas trees decorated from head to toe filled the venue waiting to be auctioned off.



“We don’t want to be known just as real estate agents working in the community, we want to be known as realtors who are giving back to the community and supporting our community in every way possible,” said Pam Mathis, Festival of Trees Chairman.



The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors hosting their ‘Festival of Trees’ for the first time. It was an event aimed at raising money for Re-Tree Panama City and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.



“We were overwhelmed with the response from our community, both in the real estate world, insurance companies, title companies, individuals that just wanted to be a part of it,” Mathis said.



Businesses from across Bay County donated packed gift baskets and completely decorated Christmas trees.



“We’ve got a bunch of gift cards, I think the gift cards $345 and then we have four lottery tickets or scratch offs so it could be worth a million dollars,” said Eileen Shaw, Berkshire Hathaway Beach Properties of Florida realtor.



The community had a fun-filled night while celebrating two great causes.



“It was filled with live auctions, silent auctions, and lots of dancing and just fun and bringing the joy back into the holidays,” Mathis said.



Mathis says the event took five months of hard work and planning, but she says seeing everyone enjoy their night made it so worth it.



News 13 is happy to have been able to help sponsor this fun-filled festival.