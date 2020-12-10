COVID will have prolonged impacts, says Walton County psychologist

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — COVID-19 constantly impacted our daily lives for much of 2020 and a local psychologist says there will be ramifications even after the pandemic.

Emerald Coast Psychology Dr. Julian Salinas said he meets with many residents daily regarding COVID-19’s long-lasting hold on our lives.

“We can anticipate that there are going to be some major differences in the way we conduct business and social interaction in the future,” said Dr. Salinas.

Feeling disconnected, isolated, or stressed leads to anxiety and depression; which are just a few of the psychological downfalls the pandemic created. But Dr. Salinas said there are activities that will help.

“Using video chat instead of texting people or calling them might be a thing that reduces isolation, using those web-based board game applications or playing with people remotely, talking to your neighbors while walking your dogs are all things that will bolster a sense of connectedness with others,” said Dr. Salinas.

Dr. Salinas said Americans are resilient. We tend to make the best out of what we have especially during major life-changing events. But it is good to keep in mind our actions have consequences.

“Having these restrictions especially if you are not seeing the immediate negative consequences to you or the people around you,” said Dr. Salinas. “It’s like the concept of danger or risk associated with covid is detached.”

If you do feel concerned about these impacts affecting your day to day lives Dr. Salinas said there are many resources that can help. Many options include both in-person as well as telehealth-like visits with places like the American Psychological Help Center.