COVID vaccine efforts continue in Walton County even with phone lines down

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — As the beginning stages of COVID-19 vaccine distribution continue, the county Health and the Emergency Management Departments are working to run the vaccine process as smoothly as possible, even with phone lines down across the state.

“There are approximately 14,800 65 plus residents within Walton county,” said Emergency Management Director for Walton, Jeff Goldberg.

The departments are putting those 65 and older as their top priority. But there have been difficulties.

“The health department phone lines are still down. They still cannot get phone calls out. So they are making their phone calls from here,” said Goldberg. “So they are calling people on the list, they are filling up the appointments. When they get to the point where there are no more appointments left, they will continue to call.”

As both departments continue to work hand in hand with one another to create a list of names of those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, those 65 or older experience this waiting game first hand.

“I went over to the county health department on the Greenway trail and signed up,” said 82-year-old resident Judy Leech. “They said they would be calling us, but I have no idea when that is going to happen.”

Leech said in knowing there is a way to help her fight off the virus if she contracts it, makes her feel safer.

Goldberg said they received only 1300 doses this past week, those slots all have been filled.

“It’s not a perfect science, we’ve done tests, and we’ve done exercises but no planning can withstand the confrontation with the enemy, and covid is the enemy at this point,” said Goldberg.

He also said in a situation like this, communication is key by calling those who want to receive those vaccines and making sure that every slot is filled for those next few days and few weeks to come.

If you have any questions about the vaccine, you can contact the Emergency Management department or check out social media and webpages for both county departments.

Goldberg said if you have been called to confirm a vaccination appointment, ensure you show up on time to help the process run as smoothly as possible.