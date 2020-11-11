COVID outbreak at the Walton County Correctional Institute

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)– Walton County is seeing a massive increase in positive COVID cases, officials said during Tuesday’s County Commission Meeting.

The health department reported more than 600 cases within the past 14 days.

Of those, 300 positive cases are coming from the community, but Holly Holt the Health Officer with the Walton County Department of Health said 337 positive tests are coming from the local correctional institute.

Holt said this outbreak falls under Florida’s Department of Corrections and they are following their own protocol to mitigate the spread within their walls.

Although that is contributing to the overwhelming positives, overall she said there has been a 10% positivity rate throughout their testing.

“Just want to continue to tell people to please socially distance if you feel you have come into contact with someone who has had a positive,” said Holt. “Please reach out to your provider and be tested because the only way to keep from this spreading is to find out once you have been tested, and you are positive, to quarantine and isolate.”

Holt said they will continue their COVID testing with the health department although some dates and times may be subject to change as the holiday season approaches.

If you do want to make an appointment for a test, contact the Walton County Health Department or you can visit their website directly.