COVID fatigue may be one reason for a spike in positive Walton County cases

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The past two weeks, Walton has seen one of their biggest increases in positive covid test results with more than 640 cases within the county.

Even though a little more than 300 of those are from the Walton County Correctional Institution, there are hundreds of community cases.

“Two things I have been ready to get behind, one was the election, and the other is covid, but neither one of them are ready to leave us,” said South Walton Visitor Robert Baldy.

Baldy, like many of us, are tuning out constant reminders of wearing masks and to social distance.

But Doctor Christine Smiley said this COVID fatigue could be another reason for the increase in cases.

“I’m tired of it, too,” said Smiley. “But I think we have a few more months to go here, and we are entering into winter, and that could be our worst season yet.”

Recently, she said more young adults and children are testing positive for COVID-19. But contracting the virus is not her only concern.

“Younger people are coming down with heart failure, or kidney disease or heart arrhythmias or pulmonary fibrosis or scarring of the lungs,” said Doctor Smiley.

Just within the past two weeks, Dr. Smiley said the positivity rate had gone up to around 20% in Walton County since the beginning of the cold and flu season. However, she believes there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think we have a chance to really slow the spread before we hit a huge peak that we cannot control if we work together,” said Smiley.