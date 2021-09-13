COVID-19 transparency seen in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Emergency Management is proving something many other agencies aren’t, COVID-19 numbers and information.

Department Director Jeff Goldberg said they are trying to be as transparent as possible, providing the public with everything the CDC is giving them.

“People are dying, that is a fact,” said Goldberg. “That is something that has been happening since the onset of COVID.”

Golberg has been listening to residents voice their concerns online and in person. As a result, Goldberg and his team have been trying to answer those concerns, releasing everything they get from the CDC.

“Every week we are seeing an increase in positives,” he said. “We are also seeing an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated.”

About 56% of Walton County residents 12 years and older have received the Coronavirus vaccine. But Goldberg said it is not enough.

“Based upon the number of positives and people being hospitalized, that’s what you should be basing your decisions on,” said Goldberg.

“No matter what strain of the COVID-19 virus, that transparency will continue,” he said.

“To Delta to Mu, it really doesn’t matter because the process is still the same,” Goldberg said. “We still recommend social distancing, getting vaccinations, and covering your face.”

Following Labor Day, Goldberg expects to see another wave of positive cases. With that, many have been wondering about receiving a booster shot.

“We’re in the process of planning on how we are going to go ahead and handle mass vaccinations for third doses and it’s going to be very similar to how we’ve been handling the first and second doses,” said Goldberg.

More testing has become available, especially if you have a student within the Walton County School District system. There are four schools they can now get tested at. For locations and times visit their website.