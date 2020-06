A worker wearing a protective suit swabs a man’s throat for a coronavirus test at a community health clinic in Beijing, Sunday, June 28, 2020. China reported more than a dozen of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all but a few of them from domestic transmission in Beijing, which has seen a recent spike in coronavirus infections. But authorities in the Chinese capital say a campaign to conduct tests on employees at hair and beauty salons across the city has found no positive cases so far, in a further sign that the recent outbreak has been largely brought under control. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(WMBB) — On Monday June 29, The Jackson Health Department will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 4979 Healthy Way in Marianna from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. You do not need to have symptoms to be tested and no appointment is necessary. You must be at least 18 years or older to be tested.

In Franklin County, the Department of Health offer free drive-thru COVID-19 at the Weems Memorial Hospital in Apalachicola from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.