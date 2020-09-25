COVID-19 and Addiction Resources

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — COVID-19 has not only caused physical illness, but also mental health issues.

Local experts say they’ve seen increased anxiety and depression which can often lead to chemical dependency to cope with the pressures.

The pandemic is even more troubling for those who already struggle with a drug or alcohol addiction.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, here is a list of some local resources below: