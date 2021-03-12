Couple charged with sexually assaulting a teenager

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local couple was arrested after they sexually assaulted a teenager, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile last week. Beth and Michael Ostrowski, a married couple in their 50’s, initially made contact with their victim through the internet, which later led to phone conversations, deputies wrote.

During the conversations, the couple learned the juvenile was underage but continued to solicit the victim for sexual acts, deputies wrote. A meeting was set, and the Ostrowskis traveled to the juvenile’s location and brought the victim to their condo for sexual activities, they added.

On March 9 deputies searched the Ostrowski home on Front Beach Road at Horizon South, Panama City Beach. They were taken into custody without incident.

Michael Ostrowski is charged with principal to unlawful sexual activity with a minor and principal to traveling to meet a minor for sex. Beth Ostrowski is charged with unlawful sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact BCSO Inv. Dakota Merritt at (850) 248-2120. 

