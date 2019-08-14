County takes over country club: Hole in one or swing and a miss?

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)- A once-popular golf course was struggling to stay afloat but before going under, the Walton County Commissioners decided to step in.

It’s been about four months since the Walton County Commissioners took over the DeFuniak Springs Golf Course.

“It’s been really good. We’ve made a little over $100,000 in revenue,” said Shane Supple, Parks and Recreation.

Between planting new grass, fertilizing the greens weekly, renovating the swimming pool and maintaining the turf, many people say they’ve seen the drastic change.

“Unbelievable change. It’s all for the good. You know if they keep going on the track that they are going on. It going to be one of the best golf courses in North Florida,” said Don Reese, Golfer.

After playing the course for the past 13 years, Reese said he has seen the ups and downs but he is now confident in the course’s future.

“In time, it’s going to be a moneymaker for the county,” he added.

Now officially named the Eagle Springs Golf Course, the new features have attracted almost 160 members in the first two months. Open to all ages, golfers young and old now play the 18-holes at the Eagle Springs Course.

“The greens have been nicer, fare ways are cut better and the course is overall looking a lot nicer,” shared Cooper Douglass, a 14-year-old golfer.

Still, with more work to be done, golf course officials anticipate it will be at least three to four years until everything is done.

“We are trying to make it more of a family-friendly atmosphere. Our policy is if you are 15 years and under and your kids or grandkids can play for free. They can ride in the cart for free. Hit golf balls for free. We are trying to make it attractive for families to come out and play,” said Supple. “It’s such a big project. Around 190 acres that people are like when are you going to fix this. When are you going to fix that and you know it just takes time.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Walton County Commissioners will decide on the new logo of the Eagle Springs Golf Course.