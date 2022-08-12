PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are speaking out after an FBI search warrant was released to the public.

The warrant states that several prominent local leaders accepted things of value from GAC, a local construction company, in the wake of Hurricane Michael in 2018.

GAC was owned by former House Speaker Allan Bense and Derwin White. White died last year while under investigation. The company was sold this year.

One person mentioned in the document is Assistant County Manager Joel Schubert. The document states that Schubert asked White for names of companies that could remove trees from his house. Instead, White sent GAC employees to Schubert’s home to do the work.

The search warrant application states that Schubert heard about it, stopped the men from doing the work, and then paid what he believed he owed for the work. County Manager Bob Majka said Friday that Schubert acted appropriately.

“I believe that Mr. Schubert conducted himself professionally and in accordance with what we would expect our public officials to do,” Majka said.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt and State Senator George Gainer are also mentioned in the indictment. They both deny any wrongdoing.