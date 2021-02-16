County Attorney resigns after serving Walton County for 7 years

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — At the Walton Special Meeting Tuesday, the Walton County Attorney announced her resignation.

Sidney Noyes has been with the county for seven years, but effective March 12, Noyes will be taking an opportunity elsewhere.

In her resignation letter submitted to the commissioners, she thanked the board as well as the people of Walton County. But she is taking an opportunity that will allow her more time with her family.

County Public Information Manager Louis Svehla said now the board has accepted her resignation they will start the search for a new county attorney.

“The board has made a motion to bring something to the next meeting on Tuesday our regular meeting about what that process of moving forward is going to look like for interim, see if we need to bring in additional support up until they can get someone to fill that position permanently,” said Svehla.

He said they do have several other attorneys in their office for the time being, but the county will advertise specifically for a new county attorney as soon as this week.