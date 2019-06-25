County arrests two people for swimming in double red flag conditions

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — With double red flags still flying on the beach, city officials are doing their best to keep people out of the water.

“If it is double red flags, do not go in the water, bottom line,” said BCSO Captain David Baldwin.

On a double red flag day the water is closed, and no swimming is allowed. If officers see people in the water, they will be given a warning.

“The Gulf of Mexico can be deadly, and that’s why we put the double red flags up,” said Baldwin.

If people do not listen to these warnings, they will be arrested. Deputies say they arrested one man Monday afternoon and another over the weekend for not getting out of the water after a second warning.

“We will patrol back and forth as best as we can and warn people to come out of the water and let them know it is a violation of law if they go back in after a warning,” said Baldwin.

City manager Mario Gisbert warns that people need to watch the flag.

“You really do need to stay out of the water during the double red flags and even signal red flags, said Gisbert. Really respect the water and if you are not a strong swimmer, please stay out.”

Officers will continue to patrol the beach and try to keep everyone safe.

