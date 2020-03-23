Breaking News
COVID-19 case in Bay County

County and city leaders approve CRA budget

News
Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Back in September, Bay County and Panama City Beach officials negotiated terms of the beach’s Community Redevelopment Plan to get more money back to the county. On Monday, Bay County commissioners adopted that inter local agreement. 

The agreement sets a yearly maximum amount of $15 million that the county will give to the city for their community redevelopment plan projects. Anything over that $15 million will be shared back into the county through an annual rebate. 

Bay County Chairman, Philip “Griff” Griffitts says the county did not want the CRA to become so expensive that they would have to find the money to write the check back to the city each year. 

“The growth in the CRA is very expensive and so the check is becoming larger and larger every year and there was going to be a time that that check would be so much that we would probably have to raise taxes to pay that check, and that’s what we were trying to avoid and so we worked with the city to reach this agreement,” Griffitts said. 

Bay County and Panama City Beach officials agree to have a high level staff meeting once a year to make sure the CRA’s budget works well for both sides.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

CRA plans approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "CRA plans approved"

Tough to get agreement on $2 trillion spending deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tough to get agreement on $2 trillion spending deal"

bcso protocol

Thumbnail for the video titled "bcso protocol"

bay meal drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "bay meal drive"

Gov. Hutchinson announces budget shortfall, tax filing delay for individuals due to coronavirus impacts on state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Hutchinson announces budget shortfall, tax filing delay for individuals due to coronavirus impacts on state"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.