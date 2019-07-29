County 389 Roadwork

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A bit of inconvenience for local drivers will mean smoother travel in the future.



Last Friday, July 26th, road crews began a total resurfacing and upgrade to this small stretch of Highway 389, between Highway 231 and Baldwin Road.



They shut it down this weekend, to scrape off all the old asphalt, laying down a new base and lay the first lift of concrete.



The road reopened to traffic the morning of Monday, July 29th.



The main difference drivers will notice is a new right turn to turn onto US 231.



Public works director, Keith Bryant says this will help with school traffic.



“That’s a very busy intersection especially during school, so it will help with the flow at that intersection. We were hoping to get this done before school starts, school starts in just a couple weeks so it looks like we’re gonna make it.” said Bryant.



The next phase will be loops for the traffic signal and the final layer of concrete.



The 900-thousand dollar project should be completed in the next two weeks.