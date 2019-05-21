Country music singer Shane Owens performs for Panama City firefighters Video

PANAMA CITY, FL-A famous artist from Alabama made a special trip to the Panhandle.

Country music star Shane Owens is from Samson, Alabama. Owens made a stop at Fire Station number one on 6th Street.

He performed several songs, made jokes and took pictures with firefighters.

He also spoke about Hurricane Michael and says he wanted to show is appreciation to first responders.

“You know it’s just always good to give back to the community these guys and girls have worked endless hours keeping everyone safe and responding to emergencies, 911 calls. I was hanging our with some of the guys and it was amazing the calls they take in everyday and just being there for people,” Owens said.

Owens said he’s also going to perform at Fire Station number two.