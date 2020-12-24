Counting the cost of ‘healthy debt’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A certain kind of debt is a good thing.

That’s the message local government leaders said this week when asked about millions of dollars of debt in their budgets.

“Debt at the right amount in the right way for the right purpose is a healthy thing and can be a sign of a strong operating condition,” said Bob Majka, the County Manager for Bay County.

News 13 examined the debts of the county, along with Panama City, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven, Callaway and Walton County. In most of those cases the government entities are dealing with two types of debt. The costs and interest incurred by projects that happened years ago and the costs created by Hurricane Michael.

Many of these debts will be paid off over the next few years, much of the hurricane debts (if not the interest) will go away when FEMA finally sends down payments from the federal government. But at least some of the debt won’t be paid off until the grandchildren of today’s leaders are in the workforce.

Lynn Haven, for instance, will be paying Phoenix Construction for a $5.1 million loan the company issued to the city until 2047. The company was the winning bidder for major improvements to 17th Street and the city then also allowed the company to become the financier for the project by offering a 2.55 interest rate over 20 years.

Then Mayor Margo Anderson called the project “a great benefit for our community.”

Anderson, is now facing federal charges that she and others illegally funnelled Hurricane Michael disaster relief money to private companies including Phoenix Construction.

And while she may be gone, the loan remains.

Meanwhile, every day local taxpayers are paying interest on loans as the wheels turn in Washington. After Hurricane Michael Panama City and other local entities were forced to borrow millions to pay for debris removal and other recovery efforts. While most of those loans will eventually be paid back with FEMA reimbursements the interest on the loans is paid for by local taxpayers.

McQueen has the number Panama City residents face memorized. It’s $6,000 each day.

Congressman Neal Dunn, R-Panama City, introduced a bill in October of this year that he hopes will change the equation. The bill would require FEMA to reimburse local governments and electric cooperatives for the interest on these types of loans.

“These interest payments are costing them millions of dollars. We can’t have them on the hook for that,” Dunn said in a news release. “I also believe that this will incentivize the federal government to obligate these funds in a timelier manner moving forward.”

Sometimes, healthy debt can make the government’s customers at least a little sick.

In Panama City, water customers are seeing what City Manager Mark McQueen calls a “minimal” increase in their rates.

This is because of two things, a drastic reduction in the number of customers after Hurricane Michael destroyed much of the city and the need to make enough money from the system to cover a $32.1 million loan the city took out in 2015 to upgrade the St. Andrews Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“What we experienced was a loss of revenue because 1,600 residential accounts that were lost because of Hurricane Michael,” McQueen said. “Those fees were designed specifically to meet our debt covenant requirements.”

Water customers in unincorporated Bay County have gotten the financial flu because of debt too. In that case, it was a storm caused by the 2008 real estate crash and it led to high water rates. The rates were so high some customers noted that their monthly water bill was more than their power bill. It was, in some cases, $100 more each month than customers in other parts of the county.

In a different year, the county would have been able to obtain a certain type of bond and bond insurance and kept the bills low, Majka said. But the banks they needed to do this type of work were Bear Sterns and AIG. Banks that famously went out of business in 2008.

“So, literally, in one case I can remember, we had to produce $4 million in cash overnight to be able to back these bonds up so we would not be in default,” Majka said.

Majka said the water rates for these customers are just now starting to go down and should be going down incrementally over the next five years.

However, despite these experiences Majka, McQueen and others see debt as a necessary part of their budgets.

Saving millions, and in some cases hundreds of millions of dollars and then paying for projects or emergencies in cash is both untenable and unfair to the taxpayers, they said.

When a government builds a water plant, or some other revenue generating facility, that facility will make money and be an asset to the community for decades.If it’s paid for in full, immediately, today’s taxpayers will feel the full brunt of those costs, officials said.

“If you pay cash on hand for that up front then the consumers of that whatever it is are paying for that today,” Majka said. “And what you are doing is basically allowing people that come along in the future to consume that service to not pay.”

In this way debt, “allows that financial impact to be spread over that spectrum so that not everybody is paying a hundred percent of the cost of whatever that asset is today,” Majka said.

The way Majka sees it, every dollar, and every debt, must have a purpose.

“We’re not in the profit making business,” he said. “So when we get beyond that point where we have everything assigned that we believe we can justify there’s no profit taking after that.

That’s where the conversation begins about the tax rate being cut.”

DEBT AT A GLANCE

Callaway

In 2012 Callaway took out $576,987 in bonds to pay for the acquisition of the Sandy Creek water and sewer system . The money will be paid back in full next year.

In 2015 Callaway took out $15,910,000 to expand their water and sewer system. In 2021 they will pay $655,000 on the principal and $654,581 in interest. The debt will be paid off in 2037.

Panama City Beach CRA

In 2006 the Panama City Beach CRA took out $42,915,000 in bonds to pay for road improvements to Richard Jackson Boulevard, Churchwell Street, S. Thomas Drive and several other roadways.

The city has $35,050,000 left to pay back. In 2021 they expect to pay $2,505,000 on the principal and $922,672 in interest.

The City is also taking $35,110,000 in new bonds in 2021 to pay for improvements to Front Beach Road, Highway 79 and Powell Adams Road. In 2021 they will pay nothing on the principal and $886,796 in interest.

Panama City Beach Utility Debt

In 2012 the city refinanced $77,590,000 for previous water and sewer improvements, Those included a wetlands project and a lift station for Joan Avenue among other things. In 2021 the city will pay $35,005,000 on the principal and $822,653 in interest. One bond will be paid off 2022, another in 2032 and a third 2036. City leaders noted that they recently refinanced to obtain a lower interest rate and that resulted in about $1 million in savings to the city.

Bay County

Not counting Hurricane Michael Bay County took out a total of $225,007,000 in debt for 20 projects over the last 15 years.

Those projects include an addition to the county courthouse, construction of the Juvenile Justice Courthouse, the State Attorney’s Office and the Public Defender’s Office, upgrading the county’s radio communications, taking over the county’s ambulance service, building a sports park, a fire station and water system upgrades.

They have $166,303,210 left to pay back. In 2021 they will pay $14,143,691 on the principal and $4,834,772. Some of the bonds will be paid off as early as 2022 and some of them will be paid off in the 2040s.

Bay County’s budget at a glance: https://www.baycountyfl.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/228

Lynn Haven

Between 2014 and 2019 Lynn Haven approved $72,900,840 in debt. The city has $64,370,079 to pay back. In fiscal year 2021 they will pay $4,254,818 on the principal and $1,471,162 in interest. Some of the bonds will be paid off in 2027 but one of them, a $5.1 million note paying Phoenix Construction for ditch and stormwater improvements on 17th Street won’t be paid off until 2047. Other bonds were taken out to pay for water and sewer projects, a city wide paving project, a sewer overhaul and water main replacement. Included in that total is $31,810,000 to pay for Hurricane Michael disaster recovery.

Walton

As of September of 2020 Walton county had 2 capital projects notes totaling $20,470,738.92.

$2.5 million was for a broadband internet project. $17,970,738.92 is for various capital projects that includes $10 million for the South Walton Sports Complex, $5 million for the Freeport Park, $5 million for recreation South of the Bay, completion of the Jail facility, completion of the Administration building, and the courthouse expansion project.

Walton’s total budget is $194,934,581. In 2021 the county will pay $207,921 per month on debt. The budgeted debt service for Fiscal Year 2021 is $1,774,500 in principal and $720,556 in interest.

Panama City

Since 2008 the city has approved $87,158,000 in debt not counting Hurricane Michael recovery loans. The money went for a Millville Waterfront Park, a civic plaza and a bulkhead at the Panama City Marina, renovations at City Hall, infrastructure projects, and an upgrade for the St. Andrews Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The city also has approval for $155,000,000 in lines of credit to deal with Hurricane Michael recovery. It has not yet touched $80,000,000 of those funds. A majority of the money will be reimbursed by FEMA.

“The Hurricane Recovery Revenue Note for $70 million is a short-term line of credit. The City will use this line of credit for cash flow purposes for recovery projects obligated by FEMA. FEMA requires the City to expend the funds first then seek reimbursement,” said Caitlin Lawrence, Panama City PIO.

“The Hurricane Recovery Revenue Note for $10 million is a long-term line of credit. The City will have a 12.5% cost share of projects obligated by FEMA. The City will use this line of credit to cover the City’s Cost Share,” Lawrence added.

“FEMA reimburses projects at 75%. The State reimburses at 12.5%,” Lawrence said.

In 2021 the city expects to spend $6,901,000 on the principal to its loans and $3,705,442 in interest.