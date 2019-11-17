Councilman Geoff McConnell to host town hall meeting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Panama City Beach Councilman of ward 3, Geoff McConnell will be hosting a special town hall meeting this week.

The town hall will be held on Tuesday the 19th in the new city hall, city council chambers.

Councilman McConnell said he will be updating the public on current city projects such as street resurfacing, new parks, and an update on the Bay Parkway and CRA.

The town hall will also feature an open Q&A session. All Panama City Beach residents are encouraged to attend and see the new City Hall, as well as receive answers to questions involving the future of the city.