PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – With hurricane season upon us, people are getting prepared for potential storms. But, some senior citizens may have trouble stocking up on goods.



The Bay County Council on Aging gave away hundreds of nutritious hurricane preparation kits on Tuesday.

Low income people 60 and older were eligible for the giveaway. Dozens of seniors lined up out the door for the meals.

Officials said they were shocked by how many seniors showed up Tuesday morning.



“I think a lot of it is driven because food prices have gotten so high.” Bay County Council on Aging Andrea Marsh said. She also stated that the non-profit also gave coupons away for farmers markets.



“The coupons, there’s a total of $40 that they can use at designated farmers markets that are signed up with the state to do this program” Marsh said.



The agency holds the give-away every year. However, this is the first time they have partnered with Florida Power and Light to give away non-perishable meals in case of a hurricane.



“We all know how important it is to be prepared and how it can really disrupt life. And so for some senior citizens that can be even more challenging if they’re not able to go out and prepare on their own” FPL spokesperson Sarah Gatewood stated.



Marsh said senior citizens have been waiting for months for the meals and coupons.



“Folks that have gotten the coupons in the past have been asking since February, when are we gonna get them, when are we gonna get them, and when are we gonna give them out and it takes a little bit of organization to get volunteers lined up to call and come and help out, um, but we try to get them out as soon as we can once we get them from the state so they can go out and use them.”

If you missed today’s giveaway it’s not too late. The bay county council of aging is giving away more meals and coupons on Thursday beginning at 8:30. Their offices are on Frankford avenue.