COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Cottondale residents just want to see their recreational park back to where it was before Hurricane Michael.

Money is the issue. But Cottondale City Clerk Sherri McBride said it doesn’t have to be.

“Within a grant, in the application, there are some things that you can do and have in place that actually give you a greater chance of getting that grant approved,” McBride said.

City officials want Cottondale residents to fill out their recreational park survey in order to get more points for their $200,000 Florida Recreation Development Assistant Program grant application.

McBride said the survey is really easy to fill out. It’s only 15 questions.

By completing the questionnaire, residents will be more likely to see the changes they want at the park.

“Hopefully more playground equipment,” Resident Sheherah Clark said. “Even though you see just a little amount. Like I said kids still come out but more would bring more families out.”

Clark said the basketball and tennis courts could also use some renovations.

Her son said he would like to see these things get done so he can have more kids to play with.

“I wish it would become like bigger and have like more people come out,” Khadarius Martin said.

City officials said this year was the first time since the hurricane baseball teams were able to compete at the park again.

“We have done some repairs and we’ve made it at least accessible,” McBride said.

Even the dugouts could use some work.

“The park is a central location of our town and we just want it thriving to bring hope,” McBride said.

To fill out the city’s survey, click here for a link.