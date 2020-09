MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Cottondale man was killed Wednesday when the ATV he was driving was struck by a SUV.

The 44-year-old man was driving the ATV east on 2nd Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. when he was struck by an SUV crossing from Highway 231. The driver and passenger in the SUV, both of Henderson, Ky., were not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.